Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is SuperGroup (SEPGY). SEPGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.26, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.83. Over the past year, SEPGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,134.76 and as low as -3,558.75, with a median of 44.07.

Another notable valuation metric for SEPGY is its P/B ratio of 1.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SEPGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.86. Within the past 52 weeks, SEPGY's P/B has been as high as 4.63 and as low as 1.86, with a median of 2.47.

Investors could also keep in mind Tapestry (TPR), an Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tapestry is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.03 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 12.83 and average PEG ratio of 0.75.

TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.24 and as low as 9.81, with a median of 13.03. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.72, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.30.

Additionally, Tapestry has a P/B ratio of 3.52 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.86. For TPR, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.54, as low as 3.23, with a median of 3.69 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SuperGroup and Tapestry strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SEPGY and TPR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

