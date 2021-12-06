Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is BuildABear Workshop (BBW). BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.40. Over the past 52 weeks, BBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 85.55 and as low as -184.68, with a median of 16.59.

We should also highlight that BBW has a P/B ratio of 4.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 10.43. Over the past year, BBW's P/B has been as high as 4.09 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 2.73.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BBW has a P/CF ratio of 8.30. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.63. Within the past 12 months, BBW's P/CF has been as high as 14.45 and as low as -14.43, with a median of 5.91.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at MarineMax (HZO). HZO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, MarineMax has a P/B ratio of 1.92 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 10.43. For HZO, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.83, as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.99 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BuildABear Workshop and MarineMax strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBW and HZO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

