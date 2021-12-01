Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Citi Trends (CTRN). CTRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.19, which compares to its industry's average of 15.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRN's Forward P/E has been as high as 35.21 and as low as 10.10, with a median of 15.78.

Investors should also recognize that CTRN has a P/B ratio of 4.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.42. Over the past 12 months, CTRN's P/B has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 2.11, with a median of 5.06.

Another great Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock you could consider is SuperGroup (SEPGY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, SuperGroup has a P/B ratio of 2.38 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 5.42. For SEPGY, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.63, as low as 1.74, with a median of 2.44 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Citi Trends and SuperGroup strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CTRN and SEPGY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.