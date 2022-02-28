Are These Oils-Energy Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CIVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.46. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.42. Over the last 12 months, CIVI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.31 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 5.37.

Finally, our model also underscores that CIVI has a P/CF ratio of 7.66. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CIVI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.75. CIVI's P/CF has been as high as 10.83 and as low as 3.07, with a median of 8.35, all within the past year.

Another great Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock you could consider is Laredo Petroleum (LPI), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Laredo Petroleum has a P/B ratio of 5.73 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.58. For LPI, this valuation metric has been as high as 7.01, as low as -23.72, with a median of -5.74 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Civitas Resources and Laredo Petroleum are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CIVI and LPI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

