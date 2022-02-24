Are These Oils-Energy Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Sasol (SSL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SSL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.80. SSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 3.62, with a median of 4.79, all within the past year.

SSL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SSL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL's PEG has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.30.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Integrated - International value stock, take a look at Vista Oil & Gas (VIST). VIST is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Vista Oil & Gas sports a P/B ratio of 1.14 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.26. In the past 52 weeks, VIST's P/B has been as high as 1.18, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.75.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sasol and Vista Oil & Gas strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SSL and VIST look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

