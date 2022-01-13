Are These Oils-Energy Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GZPFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that GZPFY has a P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.18. GZPFY's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.84, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GZPFY has a P/CF ratio of 3.81. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GZPFY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.59. Within the past 12 months, GZPFY's P/CF has been as high as 5.25 and as low as 3.37, with a median of 3.83.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Integrated - International value stock, take a look at PetroChina (PTR). PTR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

PetroChina is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.12. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 8.90 and average PEG ratio of 0.65.

PTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.38 and as low as 5.58, with a median of 7.64. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 18.30, as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.14.

Furthermore, PetroChina holds a P/B ratio of 0.41 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.18. PTR's P/B has been as high as 0.46, as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.36 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Gazprom Neft and PetroChina strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GZPFY and PTR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.