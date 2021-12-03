Are These Oils-Energy Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

CNX Resources (CNX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors will also notice that CNX has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CNX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.20. Within the past year, CNX's PEG has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CNX has a P/S ratio of 2.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.32.

Another great Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock you could consider is Comstock Resources (CRK), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Comstock Resources sports a P/B ratio of 2.65 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.64. In the past 52 weeks, CRK's P/B has been as high as 3.87, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.24.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CNX Resources and Comstock Resources's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CNX and CRK is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.