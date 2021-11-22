Are These Oils-Energy Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Global Partners (GLP). GLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that GLP has a P/B ratio of 2. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.61. Over the past 12 months, GLP's P/B has been as high as 2.36 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.82.

Finally, we should also recognize that GLP has a P/CF ratio of 5.27. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.43. Over the past 52 weeks, GLP's P/CF has been as high as 6.98 and as low as 2.75, with a median of 4.43.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships stock to add to your shortlist. SPH is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Suburban Propane Partners also has a P/B ratio of 2.08 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.61. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.85, as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Global Partners and Suburban Propane Partners are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GLP and SPH sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

