Are These Medical Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Apria (APR). APR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.02, while its industry has an average P/E of 40.06. APR's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.01 and as low as 15.06, with a median of 20.15, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that APR holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APR's industry has an average PEG of 2.89 right now. Over the last 12 months, APR's PEG has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.34.

Finally, investors should note that APR has a P/CF ratio of 6.18. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.21. APR's P/CF has been as high as 8.34 and as low as 0.12, with a median of 5.99, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Hologic (HOLX), an Medical - Instruments stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Hologic is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.47. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 40.06 and average PEG ratio of 2.89.

HOLX's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 21 and as low as 9.61, with a median of 13.79, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.25, all within the past year.

Hologic also has a P/B ratio of 4.21 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.33. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 6.60, as low as 4.09, with a median of 4.68.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Apria and Hologic are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APR and HOLX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

