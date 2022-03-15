Are These Industrial Products Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Alcoa (AA). AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.18. AA's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 9.02, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AA's P/B ratio of 2.35. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.49. Over the past year, AA's P/B has been as high as 2.70 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.58.

Investors could also keep in mind Mitsui & Co. (MITSY), an Metal Products - Distribution stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Over the past year, MITSY's P/E has been as high as 12.97, as low as 5.03, with a median of 6.72; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.07, as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.21 during the same time period.

Furthermore, Mitsui & Co. holds a P/B ratio of 0.92 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.49. MITSY's P/B has been as high as 0.95, as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.83 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Alcoa and Mitsui & Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AA and MITSY is an impressive value stock right now.

