Are These Grocery Items That Save You Time Worth the Extra Cost?

Grocery items like pre-cut fruit, bagged salad kits, frozen dinners, and shredded cheese offer shortcuts that make getting meals together feel less like a chore. However, in exchange for the convenience, you may have to pay much more for these ready-to-eat versions compared to the un-prepped ones.

Are these time-savers worth the money, though? Here’s how the prices compare and whether the convenience is worth it.

Pre-cut Produce

At Walmart, a whole watermelon costs around $4 to $5, whereas a fresh cut watermelon chunks with less than half the fruit goes for around $7, which is more than double the price per pound.

Same with other fruits like pineapples. A whole pineapple typically costs less than $3, whereas a small container of pineapple chunks can cost close to $5.

Even though it may be easier to grab a ready-to-eat fruit cup, especially if you’re busy or on the go. But spending just a few minutes in the morning cutting up your own fruit and taking it with you will almost always save you money.

Bagged Salad Kits

A chopped Caesar salad kit costs around $4 at most major grocery stores. You’ll get chopped lettuce, cheese, dressing, and croutons in one bag. Buying all those ingredients separately can cost more upfront, but you’ll get more servings.

If you live alone and are just cooking for one, getting a salad kit might make more financial sense, since veggies like spinach could go bad pretty quickly. That said, if you have a big family or like to meal prep, building your own salad from whole heads of lettuce and bulk toppings may be cheaper than getting bags of salad kits.

Shredded Cheese

Depending on the brand and quality, an 8-ounce block of cheddar can cost anywhere from $2 to $5 at Walmart. The same amount of pre-shredded cheese costs slightly more, but the difference isn’t huge.

That said, pre-shredded cheese often contains anti-caking agents like cellulose, which can affect the way it melts. If you’re making grilled cheese or homemade mac and cheese, the block version may give you better results.

But if you’re cooking on a busy weeknight and want to skip the grater (and the cleanup), paying a little extra for pre-shredded cheese can be totally worth it.

Frozen Dinners

A single frozen entrée like lasagna, stir fry or burrito bowls usually costs between $3 and $5. In many cases, cooking from scratch or even semi-scratch costs less per serving, especially when you buy in bulk.

However, frozen meals can be a great way to reduce food waste if you live alone or don’t cook often. They’re less likely to spoil in your fridge compared to a bunch of unused groceries.

Convenience Costs More

For some shoppers, the higher price of these grocery items is worth it for the time it saves, the reduced food waste, or because it better fits their health or accessibility needs.

At the end of the day, the right choice depends on your budget, time and energy, and those things aren’t always the same every week. Sometimes you have the time to cook everything from scratch. Other times, it’s worth paying a few extra dollars for something quick and simple to make your life easier.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are These Grocery Items That Save You Time Worth the Extra Cost?

