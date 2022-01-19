Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS). AXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

AXS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AXS's industry has an average PEG of 3.60 right now. AXS's PEG has been as high as 2.94 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.19, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that AXS has a P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.42. AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.92, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AXS has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.07.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) may be another strong Insurance - Property and Casualty stock to add to your shortlist. FNF is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Fidelity National Financial holds a P/B ratio of 1.70 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.42. FNF's P/B has been as high as 1.70, as low as 1.27, with a median of 1.52 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Axis Capital Holdings and Fidelity National Financial are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AXS and FNF sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.