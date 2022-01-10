Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Equity Bancshares (EQBK). EQBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.86. Over the last 12 months, EQBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.60 and as low as 9.55, with a median of 11.62.

Another notable valuation metric for EQBK is its P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.88. EQBK's P/B has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.10, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EQBK has a P/CF ratio of 7.11. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EQBK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.98. Over the past 52 weeks, EQBK's P/CF has been as high as 9.93 and as low as 5.66, with a median of 7.07.

Investors could also keep in mind Isabella Bank (ISBA), an Banks - Northeast stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Isabella Bank holds a P/B ratio of 0.87 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.88. ISBA's P/B has been as high as 0.98, as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.86 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Equity Bancshares and Isabella Bank strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EQBK and ISBA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.