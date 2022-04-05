Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is CF Bankshares (CFBK). CFBK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.73, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.31. CFBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 7.62, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for CFBK is its P/B ratio of 0.94. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, CFBK's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 0.89.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CFBK has a P/S ratio of 1.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.92.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CFBK has a P/CF ratio of 8.97. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.45. Over the past year, CFBK's P/CF has been as high as 9.07 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 6.80.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Midland States Bancorp (MSBI). MSBI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Midland States Bancorp holds a P/B ratio of 0.97 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.84. MSBI's P/B has been as high as 1.01, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.89 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CF Bankshares and Midland States Bancorp are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CFBK and MSBI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

