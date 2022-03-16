Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CWK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CWK's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.68 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 11.64.

CWK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CWK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.36. CWK's PEG has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.16, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Newmark Group (NMRK), an Real Estate - Operations stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Newmark Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25, and its PEG ratio is 0.82. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 15.48 and 1.36.

NMRK's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 9.31, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.93, all within the past year.

Additionally, Newmark Group has a P/B ratio of 1.78 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 0.58. For NMRK, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.54, as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.91 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cushman & Wakefield and Newmark Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CWK and NMRK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

