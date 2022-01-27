Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Everest Re Group (RE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that RE has a P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, RE's P/B has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.15.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RE has a P/S ratio of 0.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.

If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Property and Casualty value stock, take a look at Selective Insurance Group (SIGI). SIGI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56, and its PEG ratio is 1.23. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 29.95 and 3.52.

SIGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.92 and as low as 12.59, with a median of 14.57. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.64, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.14.

Selective Insurance Group also has a P/B ratio of 1.72 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.35. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.91, as low as 1.50, with a median of 1.77.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Everest Re Group and Selective Insurance Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RE and SIGI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

