Are These Consumer Staples Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Albertsons Companies (ACI). ACI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.78. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.98 and as low as 5.35, with a median of 10.09.

ACI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.60. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI's PEG has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.85.

Finally, our model also underscores that ACI has a P/CF ratio of 7.43. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ACI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.54. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI's P/CF has been as high as 8.96 and as low as 2.15, with a median of 4.88.

If you're looking for another solid Consumer Products - Staples value stock, take a look at ARKO (ARKO). ARKO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, ARKO holds a P/B ratio of 4.93 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.58. ARKO's P/B has been as high as 101.30, as low as 4.44, with a median of 5.56 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Albertsons Companies and ARKO are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ACI and ARKO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

