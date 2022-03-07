Are These Consumer Staples Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sanderson Farms (SAFM). SAFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.97 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.42. Over the last 12 months, SAFM's Forward P/E has been as high as 37.27 and as low as 7.38, with a median of 13.81.

We should also highlight that SAFM has a P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.34. Over the past 12 months, SAFM's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 2.50.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SAFM has a P/CF ratio of 4.75. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past 52 weeks, SAFM's P/CF has been as high as 15.18 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 8.91.

Another great Food - Meat Products stock you could consider is Tyson Foods (TSN), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Tyson Foods is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.55. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 13.42 and average PEG ratio of 1.67.

TSN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.51 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 11.76. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 5.26, as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.68.

Furthermore, Tyson Foods holds a P/B ratio of 1.86 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.34. TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.94, as low as 1.53, with a median of 1.72 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sanderson Farms and Tyson Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SAFM and TSN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.