Are These Consumer Discretionary Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Lincoln Educational Services (LINC). LINC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that LINC has a P/B ratio of 1.52. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.57. Within the past 52 weeks, LINC's P/B has been as high as 2.30 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.87.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LINC has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.

Stride (LRN) may be another strong Schools stock to add to your shortlist. LRN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Stride is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.41 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 45.68 and average PEG ratio of 3.22.

Over the last 12 months, LRN's P/E has been as high as 24.50, as low as 12.26, with a median of 17.65, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.23, as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.88.

Additionally, Stride has a P/B ratio of 1.83 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.57. For LRN, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.24, as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.76 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Lincoln Educational Services and Stride are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LINC and LRN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.