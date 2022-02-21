Are These Consumer Discretionary Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MCFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MCFT's P/B ratio of 4.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MCFT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.40. Over the past year, MCFT's P/B has been as high as 8.32 and as low as 3.54, with a median of 4.59.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MCFT has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.39.

Finally, we should also recognize that MCFT has a P/CF ratio of 7.28. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MCFT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.99. MCFT's P/CF has been as high as 12.70 and as low as -103.09, with a median of 7.30, all within the past year.

Another great Leisure and Recreation Products stock you could consider is OneWater Marine (ONEW), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, OneWater Marine holds a P/B ratio of 2.54 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 8.40. ONEW's P/B has been as high as 3.84, as low as 2.35, with a median of 2.90 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in MasterCraft Boat and OneWater Marine's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MCFT and ONEW is an impressive value stock right now.

