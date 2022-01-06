Are These Consumer Discretionary Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for AGS is its P/B ratio of 5.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.53. Over the past 12 months, AGS's P/B has been as high as 8.58 and as low as 3.25, with a median of 6.17.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AGS has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.72.

Investors could also keep in mind Century Casinos (CNTY), an Gaming stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Century Casinos is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.93. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 112.15 and average PEG ratio of 6.83.

