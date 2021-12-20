Are These Consumer Discretionary Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO). ASO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

ASO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.55. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ASO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.79. Over the last 12 months, ASO's PEG has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 2.13.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ASO has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

Another great Leisure and Recreation Products stock you could consider is OneWater Marine (ONEW), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine also has a P/B ratio of 3.31 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 9.15. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.84, as low as 2.35, with a median of 2.89.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Academy Sports and Outdoors and OneWater Marine are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ASO and ONEW sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

