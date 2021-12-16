Are These Construction Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Lennar (LEN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.41. LEN's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.92 and as low as 6.28, with a median of 8.33, all within the past year.

We also note that LEN holds a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's industry has an average PEG of 0.38 right now. Over the last 12 months, LEN's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.99.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LEN has a P/CF ratio of 8.13. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.05. Over the past year, LEN's P/CF has been as high as 11.61 and as low as 6.72, with a median of 9.05.

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) may be another strong Building Products - Home Builders stock to add to your shortlist. TPH is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Tri Pointe Homes holds a P/B ratio of 1.26 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.63. TPH's P/B has been as high as 1.36, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.15 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lennar and Tri Pointe Homes strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LEN and TPH look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

