Are These Construction Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Century Communities (CCS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.76, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.37. CCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.62 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 5.02, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CCS has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.

Finally, investors should note that CCS has a P/CF ratio of 4.44. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.72. Within the past 12 months, CCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.01 and as low as 3.86, with a median of 6.11.

Another great Building Products - Home Builders stock you could consider is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B ratio of 1 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.07. For TMHC, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.98 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Century Communities and Taylor Morrison Home strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CCS and TMHC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

