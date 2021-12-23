Are These Business Services Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Charles River Associates (CRAI). CRAI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 18.05, which compares to its industry's average of 33.52. Over the last 12 months, CRAI's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.16 and as low as 14.56, with a median of 19.10.

CRAI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRAI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.97. Over the past 52 weeks, CRAI's PEG has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.26.

We should also highlight that CRAI has a P/B ratio of 3.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.49. Over the past 12 months, CRAI's P/B has been as high as 4.22 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 3.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CRAI has a P/S ratio of 1.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.89.

Finally, we should also recognize that CRAI has a P/CF ratio of 10.51. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.99. Within the past 12 months, CRAI's P/CF has been as high as 13.34 and as low as 7.98, with a median of 11.19.

Another great Consulting Services stock you could consider is Information Services Group (III), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Information Services Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99, and its PEG ratio is 0.94. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 33.52 and 2.97.

Over the past year, III's P/E has been as high as 23.58, as low as 11.80, with a median of 18.46; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.46, as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.26 during the same time period.

Information Services Group sports a P/B ratio of 3.70 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 8.49. In the past 52 weeks, III's P/B has been as high as 4.77, as low as 1.54, with a median of 2.81.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Charles River Associates and Information Services Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CRAI and III is an impressive value stock right now.

