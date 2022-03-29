Are These Basic Materials Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Centamin (CELTF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CELTF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.23, which compares to its industry's average of 9.52. Over the past year, CELTF's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.82 and as low as 6.96, with a median of 9.17.

Investors should also recognize that CELTF has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Over the past 12 months, CELTF's P/B has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.18.

Investors could also keep in mind Teck Resources (TECK), an Mining - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Teck Resources are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.43 and a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 9.52 and 1.02, respectively.

