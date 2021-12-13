Are These Basic Materials Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Timken Steel (TMST). TMST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.76. TMST's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.61 and as low as -78.75, with a median of 5.61, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for TMST is its P/B ratio of 1.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.69. Over the past year, TMST's P/B has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 1.04.

Finally, investors should note that TMST has a P/CF ratio of 4.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TMST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.20. Over the past 52 weeks, TMST's P/CF has been as high as 40.35 and as low as -4.56, with a median of 8.78.

Investors could also keep in mind United States Steel (X), an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

United States Steel is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.47. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 4.76 and average PEG ratio of 0.39.

Over the last 12 months, X's P/E has been as high as 79.88, as low as -271.94, with a median of 3.91, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 9.99, as low as -33.99, with a median of 0.74.

United States Steel sports a P/B ratio of 0.78 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.69. In the past 52 weeks, X's P/B has been as high as 1.65, as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Timken Steel and United States Steel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TMST and X is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.