Are These Basic Materials Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY). TKAMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.85. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.84. Over the past 52 weeks, TKAMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 81.81 and as low as 3.81, with a median of 7.48.

Finally, investors should note that TKAMY has a P/CF ratio of 3.72. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.05. Within the past 12 months, TKAMY's P/CF has been as high as 6.63 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 3.65.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY) may be another strong Steel - Producers stock to add to your shortlist. USNZY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.15 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 5.84 and average PEG ratio of 0.35.

USNZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 5.69. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.48, as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.23.

Additionally, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a P/B ratio of 0.36 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.60. For USNZY, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.71, as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.38 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ThyssenKrupp and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TKAMY and USNZY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

