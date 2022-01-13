Are These Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Mazda Motor (MZDAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MZDAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.66. Over the past 52 weeks, MZDAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 71.49 and as low as -10, with a median of 10.67.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MZDAY's P/B ratio of 0.49. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.11. MZDAY's P/B has been as high as 0.56 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.49, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that MZDAY has a P/CF ratio of 3.38. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.61. Over the past year, MZDAY's P/CF has been as high as 11.04 and as low as -519.40, with a median of 3.73.

Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) may be another strong Automotive - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. YAMHF is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Yamaha Motor Co. holds a P/B ratio of 1.11 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.11. YAMHF's P/B has been as high as 1.43, as low as 1, with a median of 1.18 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Mazda Motor and Yamaha Motor Co. strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MZDAY and YAMHF look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

