Are These Aldi Fan Favorites Worth the Price?

What are your favorite, must-buy groceries at Aldi? For the fifth year, Aldi released its annual Fan Favorites survey revealing the 13 most popular Aldi products in the country. Over 70,000 Aldi shoppers were surveyed and 2023's survey included new categories like 'TikTok Made Me Buy It.'

Even though they've been fan-selected, are these Aldi fan favorites really worth buying? GOBankingRates went through the full list of 13 winners and found seven Aldi fan favorites that we believe are always worth the price.

Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese

Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese is the winner of the 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' category. According to Aldi's press release, cottage cheese sales spiked more than 14% at Aldi as cottage cheese trends swept #FoodTok on TikTok.

Reddit user WishfulHibernian6891 wrote, "This summer we're eating lots of their store-brand cottage cheese, with tomatoes, and it's about half the cost of cottage cheese elsewhere."

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

This pizza night favorite inducted in the 'Ready When You Are' category is officially a 5-peat fan favorite category winner. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza has won this category every year since the survey launched in 2019.

"I'm a huge fan of Mama Cozzi's," wrote Reddit user LordUK. "Cheap and delicious, can't beat it for the price and tastes better than 99% of frozen pizza."

Simply Nature Avocado Oil

Simply Nature Avocado Oil was inducted into the 'On The Lighter Side' category.

This oil received a thumbs up from Reddit Aldi users, one of whom said the avocado oil is much cheaper compared to other stores.

Clancy's Chips

Inducted in the 'What a Deal' category, Clancy's Kettle Chips are a hit with Reddit fans for their taste and price point.

"The Clancy kettle chips, especially with how expensive chips suddenly are everywhere," wrote Reddit user your_trip_is_short. "The kettle chips are almost as good as the name brand. Jalapeño and BBQ are my favorite."

Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Mediterranean Herb

Aldi's Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Mediterranean Herb won the 'Great Catch' category. Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert with MySavings.com, is also a big fan of the salmon and its savings.

"Not only is Atlantic Salmon healthier than farmed, but this package already comes marinated, saving you time and money!" said Cid. "Available for about $9.99 per pound, this is a similar price to what you would find at Walmart except Walmart's is more work since it doesn't have the tasty Mediterranean herb seasoning on it."

Specially Selected Ice Cream

"I love their super premium ice cream," wrote Reddit user Incubus1981 regarding the Specially Selected Ice Cream, winner of the 'Sweet Tooth Satisfaction' category. "It comes in a big tub for the same price as the competitor's pint (which, thanks to shrinkflation is now 14 oz)."

Specially Selected Vinaigrette Dressings

Winner of the 'Sauce on the Side' category were Aldi's Specially Selected Vinaigrette Dressings. Reddit user rileyyj001 wrote it's a "spot on dupe" for half the price.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are These Aldi Fan Favorites Worth the Price?

