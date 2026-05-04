Are These 5 Biotech Stocks Set to Beat Q1 Earnings Estimates?

The first-quarter 2026 reporting cycle of the Medical sector is in full swing. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies.

Many pharma giants, like AbbVie and Eli Lilly, as well as large-cap biotechs like Bristol Myers and GSK, reported earnings last week. Results for many of these companies were strong, as they crushed estimates for both earnings and sales. While Lilly and AbbVie raised their previously issued guidance, Bristol Myers and GSK reiterated their outlook.

The Earnings Trends report indicates that, as of April 29, 36% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing more than 45% of the sector’s market capitalization — have reported quarterly earnings. While about 86% of participants beat on earnings, more than 90% outperformed revenues. Earnings rose more than 4% year over year, while revenues increased nearly 7%. Overall, first-quarter earnings are expected to fall by about 8% year over year, while sales are expected to rise by nearly 7%.

Zeroing in on Winners

While most companies in the sector have reported earnings, some companies have yet to report. Out of them, we have highlighted five biotech companies — ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, Cytokinetics CYTK, Novavax NVAX, Revolution Medicines RVMD and Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT — that seem poised to deliver a beat in their upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with the best chance to deliver an earnings surprise. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The selection can be made with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener.

Our research shows that the chance of an earnings surprise for stocks with this combination is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

5 Biotech Stocks That Match the Criteria

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANIP is a commercial-stage company that develops, manufactures and markets therapeutics across rare diseases and generics. The company has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share.

ANI Pharmaceuticals beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.21%. It is scheduled to report earnings on May 8, before the opening bell.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Cytokinetics

A commercial-stage company, CYTK, is focused on developing and marketing therapies for debilitating cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases with impaired muscle function. The company has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.67 per share.

Cytokinetics beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 5.44%. The company is scheduled to release results on May 5, after the market closes.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Cytokinetics, Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Cytokinetics, Incorporated Quote

Novavax

NVAX is a biotechnology company engaged in developing innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company has an Earnings ESP of +39.19% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share.

Novavax beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 364.41%. It is scheduled to report earnings on May 6, before the opening bell.

Novavax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Novavax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Novavax, Inc. Quote

Revolution Medicines

The company is a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. Revolution Medicines has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.83 per share.

RVMD missed on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 18.83%. It is scheduled to report earnings on May 6, after the market closes.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Revolution Medicines, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Revolution Medicines, Inc. Quote

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics targeting rare and infectious diseases. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.85% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share.

SRPT beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters, but missed the mark on the other three occasions. It delivered a negative average surprise of 699.85%. The company is scheduled to report earnings on May 6, after the market closes.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

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Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.