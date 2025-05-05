Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Mega Cap Stock Z

(FZALX): 0.47% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FZALX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 21.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

ProFunds Internet UltraSector Investor

(INPIX): 1.47% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. INPIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. INPIX, with annual returns of 12.83% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R5

(RGAFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGAFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. RGAFX has an expense ratio of 0.34%, management fee of 0.26%, and annual returns of 17.53% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

