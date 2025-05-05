Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Allspring Discipl US Core Ins

(EVSIX): 0.51% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 19.46% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Morgan Stanley Inst Discovery R6

(MMCGX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MMCGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. MMCGX, with annual returns of 10.16% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

PIMCO RAE FundamentalPLUS International A

(PTSOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PTSOX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. PTSOX has an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.92%, and annual returns of 14.46% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

