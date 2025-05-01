Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value Fund

(BOSVX): 0.47% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BOSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With annual returns of 22.1% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JHancock Global Shr/Hlder Yld R2

(JGSRX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. JGSRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 14.16% over the last five years, JGSRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Multifactor US Equity M

(RTDTX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. RTDTX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 18.11%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

