Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Franklin Small Cap Value R6

(FRCSX): 0.59% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. FRCSX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With annual returns of 16.37% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Strategic Asset Management Strategy Growth R3

(PSGPX). Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.28%. PSGPX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.54% over the last five years.

American Funds Growth Portfolio R2

(RGWBX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0% management fee. RGWBX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.75% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

