Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Cullen Emg Mrkts High Dividend Rtl

(CEMDX) has a 1.25% expense ratio and 1% management fee. CEMDX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With yearly returns of 13.68% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Russell Global Infrastructure A

(RGIAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RGIAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 11.26%, expense ratio of 1.27% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Balanced R3

(RLBCX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.21% management fee. RLBCX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

