Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Ariel Fund Institutional

(ARAIX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. ARAIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With annual returns of 16.78% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Bridgeway Small Cap Value N

(BRSVX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. BRSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 23.53% over the last five years, BRSVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Venture D

(JANVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JANVX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. JANVX has an expense ratio of 0.79%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 11.88% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

