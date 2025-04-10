Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

TCW Relative Value Large Cap N

(TGDVX). TGDVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.37%.

AQR Small Cap Momentum Style R6

(QSMRX): 0.52% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. QSMRX, with annual returns of 11.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Growth Portfolio R5

(RGWFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGWFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. RGWFX has an expense ratio of 0.06%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 12.92% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

