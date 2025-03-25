Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights I

(GCGIX): 0.53% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. GCGIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. GCGIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.76%.

Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value M

(NWHFX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NWHFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. NWHFX, with annual returns of 13.48% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retail

(TCSEX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 12.75%. TCSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

