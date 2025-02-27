Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Dreyfus Strategic Value I

(DRGVX) has a 0.68% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DRGVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 15.33% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Select Natural Resources

(FNARX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FNARX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. FNARX, with annual returns of 14.31% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMIDCore I

(TQSIX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 12.32%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.