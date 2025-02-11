Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

DFA US Micro Cap Institutional

(DFSCX) has a 0.41% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. DFSCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Balanced Fund

(FBALX): 0.48% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FBALX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 10.83% over the last five years, FBALX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MFS Union Standard Equity Fund C

(MUECX). Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 13.87%. MUECX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFSCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FBALX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MUECX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.