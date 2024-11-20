Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Victory Sycamore Established Value R

(GETGX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. GETGX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 11.88% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Contrarian R

(JCNRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JCNRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 12.72%, expense ratio of 1.35% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund C

(JUECX). Expense ratio: 1.44%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 16.11%. JUECX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

