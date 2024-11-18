Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund

(FDEGX) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. FDEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund with holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels in order to increase diversification. With yearly returns of 12.31% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage I

(JIISX): 0.39% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIISX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.14% over the last five years, JIISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Growth Portfolio R1

(RGWAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. RGWAX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 11.21% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

