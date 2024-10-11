Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Elfun Trusts

(ELFNX): 0.18% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. ELFNX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. ELFNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 18.52%.

FMI Common Stock Fund

(FMIMX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FMIMX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. With five-year annualized performance of 13.7%, expense ratio of 0.95% and management fee of 0.81%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R5

(JGIRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JGIRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JGIRX has an expense ratio of 0.44%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 18.66% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.