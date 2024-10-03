Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Contrafund K

(FCNKX) has a 0.34% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FCNKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 18.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

John Hancock Disciplined Value I

(JVLIX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JVLIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JVLIX, with annual returns of 13.01% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund

(VYSVX): 0.6% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. VYSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.09% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

