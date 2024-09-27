Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth I

(CMVIX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. CMVIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 17.34% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund Y

(PMYYX). Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.55%. PMYYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 18% over the last five years.

Invesco Small Cap Value A

(VSCAX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. VSCAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 21.52%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

