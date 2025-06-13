Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

NYLI Epoch Global Equity Yield A

(EPSPX) has a 1.09% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. EPSPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 12.57% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Income Fund of America F1

(IFAFX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. IFAFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. IFAFX, with annual returns of 9.9% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund

(PRSCX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. PRSCX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 13.9%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.