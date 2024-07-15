Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Value Strategies M (FASPX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FASPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. FASPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.21%.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Y (MLPTX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MLPTX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. MLPTX, with annual returns of 11.83% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Schwab MarketTrack Allocation Equity Portfolio (SWEGX): 0.39% expense ratio and 0.13% management fee. SWEGX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five-year annual return of 10.18%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

