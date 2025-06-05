Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value Fund

(BOSVX) has a 0.47% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BOSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 17.24% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

RBB Free Market US Equity

(FMUEX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. FMUEX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund with holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels in order to increase diversification. With yearly returns of 14.29% over the last five years, FMUEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Balanced R5

(RLBFX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.21% management fee. RLBFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five-year annual return of 9.05%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

