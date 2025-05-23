Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A

(FELAX). With a much more diversified approach, FELAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 26.98%.

JPMorgan Developed Intl Value R2

(JPVZX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JPVZX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With five-year annualized performance of 16.55%, expense ratio of 1.3% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Aggressive Growth

(USAUX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. USAUX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. USAUX has an expense ratio of 0.64%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 14.42% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

